The owner of “Spartak” Leonid Fedun revealed the annual expenses for the club. The functionary’s words were heard on the air of the Russia-24 TV channel.

The 65-year-old entrepreneur and vice president of Lukoil said that he had not retired and was still involved in the management of Spartak. He admitted that it is a great pleasure to run the club. According to Fedun, he and his partner Vagit Alikperov annually spend 6-7 billion rubles on the club.

On December 17, Spartak was headed by Italian specialist Paolo Vanoli. He replaced the Portuguese coach Ruy Vitoria in this post.

This season, after 18 matches of the Russian Premier League (RPL), Spartak is in ninth place in the standings. The team guaranteed itself participation in the Europa League playoffs, finishing the group stage of the tournament in first place.