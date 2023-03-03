Singer Feduk demanded five million rubles in compensation from rapper Eldzhey. The performer posted a fragment of a pre-trial claim against a colleague on his Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“You unlawfully, without reference to my co-authorship and without obtaining my consent, the work of Punks Not Dead was brought to public attention,” Feduk’s appeal to Eljey says.

Feduk expects to recover the specified amount due to the fact that Aljay published the Punks Not Dead track on the VK Music platform. The joint composition of the musicians was included in Eldzhey’s album “Sayonara Pain”, Feduk was not listed as a co-author.

According to the publication The Flow, on the day of the release of another track by Aljay Harakiri, Feduk addressed him with the following words: “You are *** mother, not a samurai! And don’t even think about taking my verse on your shitty album.” As a result, the singer’s name was removed from the tracklist.

Earlier it became known that Eldzhey’s ex-wife Nastya Ivleeva, during a divorce, took a two-story house in the Moscow region, a garage with five cars and land from the rapper. According to media reports, during the division of property, the musician was left without his own home.