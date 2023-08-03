Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/03/2023 – 13:32 Share

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) of Richmond, Tom Barkin, said this Thursday, 3, that the reading of inflation seen last month “was good” and added that he expected it “to be a sign” for the future. He stressed that the Fed’s objective “is not to cause a recession”, but to reduce inflation, still “very high”, to the 2% target.

The remarks were given in a speech at the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Without a vote in this year’s policy decisions, Barkin said a lesson from the 1970s is that if inflation is not controlled, it returns stronger.

The leader noted that a recession has not yet occurred in the US, contrary to previous forecasts, with GDP still “solid”, and also said that the job market “remains remarkably resilient”, while consumers continue to spend. There are savings from the pandemic period that still support spending, and the drop in gasoline prices helps, he noted, adding that consumer spending has lost some steam but is still “far from weak”.

Barkin also stated that the effort to contain inflation, which is necessary, is already leading some segments of the economy to “mini recessions”, with a slowdown in sectors that are more sensitive to interest rates, such as real estate and industry. Commercial real estate is especially hard pressed, he noted. There were turbulences in banks, he also mentioned. “More slowdown is almost certainly on the horizon,” he said, noting that pandemic-era fiscal support programs are coming to an end and that there is a delay in the effects of monetary policy decisions.

The Richmond Fed president said there was a “plausible version” that inflation would normalize soon and the economy would avoid “additional trauma”. He recalls that there have been many statements about a potential “soft landing” in the economy, and emphasized that the Fed’s objective is not to provoke a recession, but to bring inflation to target. And he mentioned that his contacts in companies say that, if there is a recession, it should be “less severe”.