





(Reuters) – The U.S. central bank should avoid putting the economy into an “unforced contraction” by tightening monetary policy too much, San Francisco Federal Reserve Chair Mary Daly said on Friday, adding that the Fed is approaching a point where it should slow down the pace of interest rate hikes.

“Not only are we continuing to move up in 75 basis point increments,” Daly said at the UC Berkeley Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics Monetary Policy Advisory Board meeting in Monterey, California. “I hear a lot of concern at the moment that we are going to break. … We need to really think hard about how restrictive we need to be.”

(By Ann Saphir)







