Fedrigoni Spa, a global leader in the production of specialty papers for packaging, publishing and graphics, and premium labels and self-adhesive materials, has concluded the acquisition of Acucote, a company from Graham, North Carolina, which develops, manufactures and distributes self-adhesive materials, with a leadership position in the local market, a turnover of over 70 million dollars and 142 employees. With one factory and four distribution centers, the company will allow Fedrigoni to extend its presence in the United States, a market to which the labels for fine wines are already destined. This is the third in 18 months in the Self-Adhesives sector, after the Italian Ritrama and the Mexican IP Venus, becoming the third player in the world in self-adhesive materials. “The acquisition of Acucote represents a further step in the growth strategy in the increasingly promising self-adhesive materials sector, where we are determined to expand our position as market leader – he said. Marco Nespolo, CEO of the Fedrigoni Group – and is in line with the desire to diversify our geographical penetration, strengthening not only in the United States, but also in Central and South America ”.