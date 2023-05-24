As far as healthcare is concerned, “we certainly need to make long-term planning, also from a financial point of view. It’s not just a problem of quantity, but also the certainty of resources. To make long-term planning, this certainty is needed. And for this reason, as a system of the Regions, we have repeatedly asked the various governments that have followed one another for this continuity of guarantee, so that we can carry out our work in the best possible way”. This was stated by Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Conference of the Regions, today in Rome on the sidelines of the presentation of the National Relief Day which is celebrated on Sunday 28 May, answering questions from journalists on health resources.