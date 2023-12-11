“For too many years, both the right and the left have been using the issues of healthcare regarding the opportunity of being in the majority or minority, as a political scalp to gain more consensus. Many times saying things that are not achievable or harmful which, however, seem immediately advantageous to the citizen. As a country system, we cannot allow ourselves to think in this way, the scalping of the right to health as a propaganda weapon must end. The example is the restricted number in Medicine: removing it is of no use, on the contrary.” Thus Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, in his video-linked speech at the conference 'Healthcare of the future – an indivisible good from North to South', promoted by InRete to the Ministry of Health.