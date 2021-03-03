Russian director Fyodor Bondarchuk and actress Paulina Andreeva became parents. Andreeva herself wrote about this in Instagram…

The heir to the star couple, who was born on March 2, was named Ivan. Andreeva has this first child, the director has a son and a daughter from his first marriage. The actress dated Bondarchuk since the fall of 2015, in September 2019 she married him.

On February 17 this year, it became known that British actors Keith Harrington and Rose Leslie, known for their roles as Jon Snow and “wild” Ygritte in the TV series Game of Thrones, became parents. The name of the newborn was not disclosed.