Fedez’s tattoo artist replies to the criticisms of Vittoria’s tattoo

After the heavy criticism for Fedez’s new tattoo, which depicts the second daughter Vittoria, the singer’s tattoo artist himself breaks the silence, who told his version of the facts in a video posted on TikTok.

In recent days, in fact, the rapper had shared a photo of his new tattoo on his social networks in which his daughter Vittoria appears sulky. The outcome raised a fuss with followers who criticized the tattoo.

That is why Fedez’s tattoo artist Gabriele Anakin himself also intervened on the matter, who in a video said: “I am the one who dared to tattoo ‘Vittoria Ugly’ on Fedez. The picture of that tattoo is terrible, it’s true, it sucks. So I take all the insults and throw up my hands. But I can assure you it wasn’t that bad.”

The tattoo artist then explained that the photo did not do justice to the tattoo, the final effect of which is quite different: “Up to now in my life I have never had any regrets. Today the biggest regret of my life is having airdropped the photo of that tattoo to Federico. The photo was taken immediately after getting the tattoo, and for those who don’t know, for those who aren’t tattooed, the tattoo just made is dripping with blood, it’s red, swollen, it sucks.”

“We just went very fast, we took this picture, I sent it to him and he shared it. I’m sorry not so much for the sh*t I got myself, but for the fact that I am aware that the tattoo is beautiful”.

Finally, Gabriele Anakin thanked Fedez for showing the final result of the tattoo in his Instagram stories: “I thank Federico who understood the situation, and without me saying anything, he put the stories of the actual tattoo”.