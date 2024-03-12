Fedez's nostalgia: he remembers his first album and his ex-girlfriend

A nostalgic moment for Fedez who, in a series of stories posted on his Instagram profile, remembered his first album and also his ex-girlfriend Silvia Brigatti, with whom he maintained a friendship.

In fact, it came out on March 12, 2011 Peninsula that doesn't exist, his first studio album. “I am very attached to Peninsula che non c'è” – states the rapper sui social – because it was the album that made me start my artistic career and, among the best concerts of my life, I think there is the one I did when this album was released at Leoncavallo, a social center in Milan, with my mother and my dads who sold CDs and t-shirts outside. We had made a booth. It was a cool concert.”

The album – says Fedez – cost 500 euros: “I had spent all the money I had to record the album and I no longer had money to shoot videos and so I bought a video camera, I saved money and I learned to shoot and edit the videos. At the time there was Final cut, I learned to edit videos out of necessity and the first ones that came out were shot by my ex-girlfriend, who I tag and say hello to, Silvia, I edited them and directed them. Not only did this album give me a dream, but she taught me to cultivate another passion, video editing”.

In his story the singer tagged Silvia Brigatti, his ex to be precise, complete with a red heart. Brigatti herself then “replied” in turn with a pink heart.