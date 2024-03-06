Fedez among the streets of the Navigli, a new chapter after the separation from Chiara Ferragni.

Fedez He recently took a significant step in his life, which aroused intense and broad public interest. The decision to leave the apartment she once shared with Chiara Ferragni and their beloved children has fueled a series of discussions and speculation about the current nature of their relationship. The rapper has opted for a radical change, deciding to move to a new and elegant penthouse located in the lively Navigli district of Milan.

This home, a private retreat on the fourth floor of a red brick building, has become an object of great curiosity. The weekly “Diva and Woman” who recently published a series of exclusive images of the apartment seen from the outside.

The singer was photographed outside the building, while he was in the company of his faithful assistant Eleanorwho also accompanied him to You love me. Fedez seems to maintain calm and confidentiality, despite the media attention surrounding his private life. His face lights up with joy when his father, Franco Lucia, arrives with their beloved children, Leone and Vittoria, bringing with him a little joy into the new living space.

In the meantime, Chiara Ferragni continues to reside in the apartment CityLife, somehow preserving continuity in family life despite the separation with Fedez. However, the rapper still seems to have hope for a reconciliation, as evidenced by a recent snippet of his and her song J-Ax which he published in his Instagram story a few days ago.

The following words can be heard in the background of the published image: “It always ends well, otherwise it's not over. They've always told me that but I don't believe it. And as much as time can heal a wound, I'm not dead yet and I already want my life back.” Obviously fans interpreted all this as a sign of his desire to reunite with his beloved wife and rebuild their relationship.