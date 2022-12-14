Fedez’s moving message for Gianluca Vialli

Among the many messages of support that arrived today, Wednesday 14 December, to Gianluca Vialli, there is also that of Fedez who invited the former footballer not to give up on social media.

The former Juventus striker, now head of delegation of the Italian national football team to the FIGC, announced that he had decided, in agreement with the team of oncologists who follow him, to “suspend, hopefully temporarily, my current professional commitments and future” to “help my body to overcome this phase of the disease”.

Shortly after, hundreds of messages of support for Vialli arrived from famous and non-famous people. Among these, as mentioned, there is also that of the rapper Fedez who wrote on Twitter: “The comfort and strength that Gianluca Vialli gave me during his illness I will never forget, I hope one day to be able to repay me for what it did for me. Come on Gianluca we are all with you!”.

I will never forget the comfort and strength that Gianluca Vialli gave me during my illness, I hope one day to be able to repay me for what he did for me. Come on Gianluca we are all with you! 💖💪🏻 — Fedez (@Fedez) December 14, 2022

In a video posted among his stories profile Instagram, Fedez, who in recent months had announced that he had contracted a tumor, reiterated the same concept by stating: “I wanted to send a big good luck also publicly to Gianluca Vialli”.

“Vialli was very helpful to me during my illness, we didn’t know each other, and he gave me a strength that no one has been able to give me. I want to wish them good luck, let’s send positive energy to Gianluca. Come on f**k, come on”.