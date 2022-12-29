Fedez’s moving greeting to 2022: “A year full of teachings. Only one regret”

With a reel on Instagram Fedez wanted to greet 2022, showing the most important (and also complicated) moments he has experienced in the last year.

2022 was a complex year for Fedez. He faced a tumor, the operation that allowed him to remove it and the recovery period that followed.

In the short video, Chiara Ferragni’s husband retraced those moments, up to the reconquest of the stage.

Only one regret

′′ Hi 2022, you’ve been a complex year but a great teaching. Today I’m still here and that’s enough for me to be happy. I have only one regret, not having been present on my daughter’s first birthday, because she was hospitalized. I hope with the new year I can be even more present for my children and my family. That’s all”.

With these words, Fedez is ready to start the year to come, 2023. In the video there is no shortage of his children, Leone and Vittoria, nor his wife Chiara Ferragni.

To remind her of his love, the singer chose the dedication he made to her from the stage to thank her for all the support received during the months of hospitalization and recovery.