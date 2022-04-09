The good heart of Fedez despite the tough period he is facing: he bought a van to transport medicines to Ukraine

During the difficult period that Fedez he faced, after the discovery of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, continued to show his great sense of altruism.

Credit: fedez – Instagram

After the announcement of the disease in his Instagram stories, which left the entire world of the web shocked and at the same time afraid, the rapper had also announced that he had bought a vehicle through its Foundation and that of Chiara Ferragni. A vehicle to transport the medicines to the Ukrainian population during the war.

In the last few hours, Fedez posted a photo on Instagram, in which he showed the half donated to the Italian Red Cross. A isothermal van capable of carrying every medicine, even what it needs very low temperatures.

The words of the singer

I am happy to have donated this special isothermal van for the transport of medicines to the Italian Red Cross through my foundation, which will leave tomorrow for Ukraine with a load of 400 boxes of insulin donated by the @fondazioneitalianadiabete to help the most fragile population.

How is Fedez

More than two weeks have passed since the surgery that Fedez had to undergo after the discovery of pancreatic cancer. Fortunately, the diagnosis is arrived on time and the doctors managed to intervene by removing the mass and a part of the organ.

Today the rapper returned home in the arms of his family. He will have to keep doing it check periodically, to keep the situation under control. And, by doing so, if the disease returns, it can again intervene in time.

Fedez has been brave and has received incredible support from the entire world of the web. His numerous followers, friends, family and even colleagues from the entertainment world, have sent him messages of support and of support. Messages that gave him the strength to face everything with the smile.