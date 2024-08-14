Fedez’s dedication to his assistant Eleonora Sesana

Between parties and new flirtations, Fedez finds time to pay homage to his assistant: the singer, in fact, shared a sweet dedication on social media addressed to Eleonora Sesana.

The rapper, in fact, shared on his profile Instagram a photo of them hugging, writing: “Only we know what we have experienced and the challenges we have had to face in these years. Things so crazy that if we told them, no one would believe us. But we are always side by side, because if we are together everything weighs half. Eleonora, today we have made the history of the Costa Smeralda together. I love you so much”.

Meanwhile, Fedez’s hot summer continues. In fact, the singer, after Garance Authié and Sveva Magatti, was photographed while exchanging affection on a boat with 23-year-old Luna Shirin Rasia.

The two, as he writes Whothe magazine that published the images, they met in a club: “Fedez started following Luna on social media, while she was already following him. From there to seeing each other in Sardinia was a short step”.

“The passion, hinted at the night before in a club, exploded on the boat – we read further in the weekly – Nothing wrong, a boy meets a girl, the night then doesn’t pass, the night goes away. But, perhaps, a wounded girl, who has lived the drama that Luna faced, should be approached with the utmost care. Passion is not lacking, nor is tenderness, but Fedez’s planning, in recent months, does not exceed two weeks”.