Sanremo 2023, after the kiss with Rosa Chemical Fedez disappeared from social media

After the kiss with Rosa Chemical which took place on the final evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, Fedez literally disappeared from social media.

Did the forbidden performance have consequences with his wife Chiara Ferragni? Many are starting to ask on social media especially after the video captured at the Ariston in which the influencer and the rapper are seen discussing immediately after the kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical.

It could also be a simple coincidence and that Fedez has not posted anything due to fatigue, but this appears somewhat suspicious since Fedez, as well as his wife Chiara Ferragni, usually post a lot of content on his social profiles.

The latest stories about his profile Instagram, on the other hand, dates back to last night, just before the “crime” took place. Chiara Ferragni, on the other hand, has uploaded several stories to her profile, including one in which she informs her followers that she has returned to her home in Milan, from her children Leone and Vittoria.

In the meantime, when asked on the subject, Rosa Chemical denied that the kiss had been planned: “We didn’t agree, nothing prepared in that kiss”.

“It was a performance, we are artists and we do that too – added Rosa Chemical – I wanted to send a message of love, freedom and equality at the Festival. If I finished eighth after all those controversies, it means that they understood me and that the message has arrived”.

“I’m still thinking about that kiss, if so little is enough to get people talking about that, I’d say I did very well to do it” said the singer in an interview with Rtl 102.5.

On the possible reaction of Chiara Ferragni, however, Rosa Chemical declared: “I did not confront her, I hope she is not angry”.