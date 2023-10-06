How is Fedez today Friday 6 October: the singer’s condition is improving

Fedez’s health conditions are improving with the singer who could be discharged from hospital as early as this afternoon, Friday 6 October 2023.

To reveal it is The Republicaccording to which the results of the latest tests to which the rapper was subjected were good, hospitalized since Thursday 28 September at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan for two ulcers that had caused internal bleeding followed by a new episode of bleeding on the day of Sunday 1st October.

Given the good picture of his condition, therefore, Fedez could be discharged from the emergency and oncology surgery department as early as this afternoon or, at the latest, tomorrow.

That the singer’s condition had improved was also confirmed by his wife Chiara Ferragni, who, interviewed by journalists outside the Milanese hospital, declared: “He is better”.

Fedez’s last message on social media dates back to September 29, the day after his hospitalization, when on his profile Instagram had written: “In the meantime, thank you for all the messages you are sending me because support is always good in these moments. Unfortunately I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers which have caused internal bleeding. Thanks to two blood transfusions I am now much better. I thank the medical staff who literally saved my life.”