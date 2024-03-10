Muschio Selvaggio, the podcast hosted by Fedez and Davide Marra, will continue with three episodes already recorded and then stop. The hosts themselves announce it, in the online appointment from Monday 11 March, without going into details of the ongoing legal issues. The podcast, at the center of a controversy between Fedez and his former partner Luis Sal, will therefore continue for another three episodes and then close: it is not known what will happen next, but it is possible that he could “return” with another name or another format.

«Given the latest vicissitudes we do not consider it appropriate to continue like this, it would not make sense because it is becoming an unsustainable situation for everyone at work», explains Fedez. And Mr Marra adds: “We will await the decisions of the other party and the judges given that, contrary to what you have read, the issue is absolutely not resolved.” Fedez underlines again: «We would absolutely like to continue this podcast», and Mr Marra shortly after: «Either we carry it forward as we have done in these 10 months or we leave and then who knows, maybe we will see each other somewhere else».