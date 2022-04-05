The surgery went well and the rapper was able to return home to his sons Leone and Vittoria. He will have to do some rehabilitation, get some treatment and wear a corset. Fedez with the “tarot” signed girdle on Instagram drives everyone crazy: don’t worry, the logo by Chiara Ferragni he drew it himself above the white sanitary chief.

Photo source from Instagram

Fedez hasn’t lost his humor that distinguishes him, despite the disease and the surgery to which the doctors of the San Raffaele in Milan have subjected him for a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas. In a video on Instagram he explains what his convalescence at home is like.

For a fairly long period of time, in fact, Fedez will have to wear a waistcoat. As he explains himself, being the husband of Chiara Ferragni has decided to make a modification to the containment sanitary garment. And she drew on her partner’s brand logo, with the classic eye.

Next to him, while Fedez fumbles with colors to design the logo, is his son Leone, to whom he explains that he is making a tarot. But that it is illegal, that should not be done and that the police may even come to arrest them.

At these words Leone starts to cry, because he is really afraid that the agents might break into the house and take them away in handcuffs. Fedez starts laughing and explains to him that it is all a joke, a game and that nothing will happen at all.

Photo source from Instagram

Fedez with the signed girdle: here is the reaction of Chiara Ferragni

After the joke with Fedez, the rapper decided to talk to his wife, showing the designer girdle to Chiara Ferragni who smiled admiring the work done by her husband:

You did it right.

Photo source from Instagram

Chiara Ferragni then also signed the girdle, visibly amused by that homage given by her husband, discharged from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan on March 31st.