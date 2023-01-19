Fedez beats Codacons. But the association is not there: “We will appeal”

The Court of Rome has rejected the request for compensation filed in civil proceedings by Codacons against Fedez, accused by the association of having defamed her through a series of statements on social media. Not only that, he condemned the association to pay 20,000 euros in legal fees.

In his stories, the singer immediately commented on the decision: “Do you remember the Codacons who had denounced me and asked for compensation for over one million euros? Here, the court said with caxxx, and sentenced Codacons to pay the legal costs, 20 thousand euros. Thanks Codacons, I want to thank my parents who supported me, my wife, my lawyers. It’s like an Oscar award for me,” Fedez said.

Even the Codacons promptly commented on the sentence: “The Codacons respects the decisions of the judiciary as always, not only when they are favorable to its judicial actions”, said the association.

Who added: “This sentence makes even more evident the need to intervene urgentlyas also requested by a recent parliamentary interpellation, to ensure the uniformity of judgment in the matter of defamation, for the purpose of prevent famous people like Fedez from being allowed to insult others freely and with impunity as considered by the court used to provocations, while the Codacons (perhaps because it is considered more serious than Fedez?) is indicted for having defined the rapper as a pacifier”.

Precisely for this reason, Codacons concluded, “We will appeal against the sentence of the Court of Rome and, if the sentence of Codacons to reimburse legal costs is confirmed, we will ask Fedez to donate the consideration to charity”.

