Fedez could land at the helm of the host of “Who wants to be a millionaire?”

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Fedez could land at the helm of running the program Who wants to be a millionaire? on La7. Although there is no official confirmation yet, the fact that La7 has not denied the news has left room for much speculation.

Who wants to be a millionaire? It is one of quiz show most popular and loved in the world of Italian television, with over 1700 episodes hosted by Gerry Scotti on Canale Cinque. There possible management of Fedez and would represent a turning point really interesting for the program broadcast on La7. Therefore, the Milanese singer and rapper could bring a breath of fresh air to the quiz show with the aim of attracting a younger audience and broadening the viewer base.

Chiara Ferragni’s husband would not have been chosen by chance. His popularity on social media and his ability to relate to a large audience could become a assets very important for the program. According to the journalist Francesco Specchiathe game show could air as early as the beginning of 2024, exactly from January or February.

Currently, we are not aware of the reliability of this news but the fact that La7 has not released one denied on gossip it would leave room for many others curiosity. To FqMagazine, La7 only let it be known:

No comment.

As for the career Fedez’s television show, the latter hosted on Amazon Prime LOL – Whoever laughs is out. Subsequently, she participated in the capacity of competitor to Celebrity Hunted and in the course of different editions he was a judge on the program of X-Factor. Over the last few days, you have occupied the center of the daily newspapers due to the interview given to Fabio Fazio a What’s the weather like.