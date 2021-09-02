Yesterday was the wedding anniversary of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. on 1 September 3 years ago the most social couple in Italy got married in the romantic location of Known, in Sicily. Yesterday, after 3 years, the two celebrated the anniversary in an unusual way. It was Fedez himself who organized a fantastic surprise for his wife Chiara. Everything was obviously documented on Instagram by the influencer.

Chiara posted a video where the two are on a floating platform on the Lake Como. The singer, accompanied by a pianist and a guitarist, dedicated a new love song to his wife. These are some words: “You make me want the future. You let me win, then you want a rematch. And arguing with you is better than cinema… ”. In the end, the tender embrace and emotion of both.

Fedez, the surprise for Chiara Ferragni makes the fans happy

Chiara Ferragni in caption of the video wrote: “Tonight, to celebrate our third anniversary, he took me to a platform on Lake Como and sang his new song written for me 🥺 Ti amo Fedez ❤️‍🔥“.

The enthusiastic comments from fans below the video arrived immediately. “The best surprise ever“. It’s still: “All men should take an example“. “You are beautiful, yours is a great love” – it is read.

And to think that just a few days ago the two were caught arguing heatedly aboard a yacht. The photos of ferragnez immortalized in a quarrel they had been published by the week directed by Alfonso Signorini Chi and had quickly made the rounds of the network. With this surprise peace made between the two. THE Ferragnez, which count 34 million followers on social networks, continue to be among the most followed characters on the Net. Fedezmeanwhile, he toasts to the umpteenth musical success after having received the fourth platinum disc for the song Mille – made with Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti.