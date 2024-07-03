Rapper Fedez was photographed with another beautiful girl, the ex of one of his colleagues who was said to be in a relationship with Chiara Ferragni

There are many digs that the Milanese rapper seems to want to throw at his ex-wife Chiara Ferragni. After the French model, here is another beautiful girl paparazzied with him. What is she doing? Fedez with Taylor Mega, ex of Tony Effe, his colleague? Among other things, the latter has been indicated as an alleged flame of the influencer in the post-separation phase.

We were left with the story of ‘love between Fedez and Garance Authiéthe French model appeared for the first time next to the rapper at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix. Then she was also in Milan.

The father of Leo and Vittoria he had brought his new very young girlfriend to his city, to show him. To the delight of all the paparazzi who followed them, thanks to the updates made by both on social media.

Chiara Ferragni she certainly hasn’t been watching, she too has given a twist to her love life. In a summer in which she hasn’t been still for a moment, between trips around Italy and beyond, here she too would have a new love.

Chiara Ferragni is reportedly dating Andrea Bisciotti, a 31-year-old orthopedic doctor of Tuscan origins who works in Milan. The two are said to have met in Forte dei Marmi, during one of the influencer’s many vacations.

Fedez and Taylor Mega have dinner together

The Milanese rapper has been photographed with Taylor Mega in recent days. The same woman that Chiara Ferragni had stopped following on social media after rumors of an alleged flirt with her ex-husband (while Taylor’s ex, Tony Effe, had been indicated as the influencer’s new love).

This would be exactly the answer to Taylor Mega and Fedez to their respective exes after the rumors of the last few days. They weren’t alone at the restaurant, though, even though photographers snapped them together on the way out while they were perhaps getting into a car. Are the two really together? Have the couples swapped? It’s going to be a hot summer for gossip!