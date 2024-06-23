Rumors about an alleged very heated argument between the two influencers are making fans and followers of the two splendid social media queens chatter. In fact, in the last few hours, the social media of Chiara Ferragni And Chiara Biasi have aroused several suspicions. It seems that the two influencers may have had an argument lately. How would this happen?

In the last six months, Chiara Ferragni has been practically and constantly at the center ofmedia attention. On both a professional and personal level, we know very well, the digital entrepreneur has faced rather difficult times (to put it euphemistically).

Yet, recently he seems to have turned the page, between some gossip about his hypothetical flirtation and one newfound serenity together with their children on whom, however, you shouldn’t bet too much. We can say that, gradually, the influencer is trying to recover and overcome the past, although the pain of the end of her marriage with Fedez is still very much alive.

Currently, Chiara Ferragni is in Sicily for a relaxing weekend. He attended the wedding of Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, sharing the best moments of the event on social media. However, something happened that caught everyone’s attention. It all started when enigmatic stories appeared on the profiles of Chiara Ferragni and Chiara Biasi. The most curious users immediately hypothesized that the two longtime friends had had a harsh confrontation. At the moment, neither Ferragni nor Biasi have commented on the rumors, and the rumors remain in this regard.

Meanwhile, Ferragni is about to return to Milan, where her children are waiting for her. But the scoops don’t end there. It seems that she was the one who asked for a divorce from Fedez, and it seems that the two are moving towards one consensual separation. Are we really at the final chapter for the Ferragnez? All to be seen when the papers and decisions actually arrive in a courtroom.