Fedez was discharged and returned home. But look what little Leo did. “He’s a little confused.” And the rapper bursts out laughing

Fedez he finally returned home after his long hospitalization, following surgery to remove the neuroendocrine tumor and part of the pancreas.

The news quickly spread on the web and in a short time the images of the Ferragnez house have gone viral.

To welcome the famous rapper, his two sweet children Leone and Vittoria and a big heart made of balloons with the inscription “Welcome home”.

Despite the difficult moment, Fedez managed to do to smile all thanks to a video posted in his Instagram stories.

While regaining the joy of his children, little Leo was happy to celebrate his dad with one trumpet in the mouth. But at the same time, in the innocence of his tender age, he appeared a little confused. In fact, in the video, the child is heard saying “Happy Birthday daddy” and the singer who bursts out laughing of heart.

Lello a little confused by this festive atmosphere 😅.

Fedez’s first words

Immediately after leaving the hospital, the singer was filmed as he reached the car headed home. “I’m fine”with these words he reassured all those who have supported him in recent days and sent him messages of affection.

Once home, he posted a heartwarming post for thank everyonein particular the doctors of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.