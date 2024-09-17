It seems that a small argument has broken out at a distance between Fedez and Tony Effe. The exchange of phrases between the two rappers, at a safe distance, each on their own Instagram profile, did not go unnoticed.

In the last few hours Tony Effe has published in his Stories a phrase written in white on a black background, accompanied by three emoticons representing a little devil: “Never wake up the sleeping dog”. It is unlikely to be a coincidence that a few hours later Fedez posted a story on his Instagram profile with the phrase: “Don’t wake up the sleeping dog, it’s a mess”. The background in this case is a photo of a little dog painted on the street, while the text is accompanied by an ironic emoticon. Everything suggests a dig aimed specifically at his Roman colleague.

The alleged exchange of attacks confirms, according to fans, that the two rappers – who once shared photos together and seemed to be friends – would have argued. There are many hypotheses: among those who say that Fedez would have made compliments to Tony Effe’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Mega, to those who believe the opposite is true, that is, that the Roman rapper approached Chiara Ferragni.