Not only Matteo Salvini. After the tweet from the minister who called Mario Giordano “a giant of journalism”, here it comes new posts against Fedez in the social dispute with the host of ‘Fuori dal coro’.

“Fedez smaller and smaller, Mario Giordano bigger and bigger. And there is nothing else to add”, writes the former president of Rai on Twitter, Marcellus Foa. , followed by the TV presenter and member of Forza Italia Rita Dalla Chiesa: “I think Fedez should apologize to Mario Giordano. For the tones, for the arrogant attitude, and for that lack of respect that is due, however one thinks of it, to a great professional like him. Who doesn’t deal with gossip , but of the ailments of the citizens”.

The journalist Hoara Borselli is also on the attack, with two tweets. “Here are the inclusive who bully. A series of very violent insults against Mario Giordano. Hands off Giordano!”, He writes, and then adds in a second post: “But then the truth to grasp is that Fedez, who tells to the Lgbtq causes, who stands as a convinced champion of rights, speculates on Giordano asking if he has balls, mimicking his effeminate voice. Do you understand the contradictions and hypocrisy?”