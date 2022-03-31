According to the Corriere della Sera, Fedez could be discharged from the San Raffaele hospital where he has been hospitalized for days already today, Thursday 31 March 2022. The newspaper speculates that the rapper will be able to return home soon together with Chiara Ferragni, who has never left him alone. So he will be able to hug his children Leone and Vittoria again who can’t wait to have him back with them.

Fedez may soon be returning home. According to the newspaper, barring unforeseen events of the last hour, he could receive da doctors of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan the letter of resignation already in the morning of March 31, after hospitalization for surgery to remove pancreatic cancer.

Good news that we hope will soon be confirmed by those directly involved, who will certainly tell about the exit from the hospital on social channels, as they did for the disease and the surgery. At home Leone and Vittoria they await their father with open arms.

Coming home for me will be living again.

This is a sentence published on its social channels by Fedez, who can’t wait to leave this behind bad adventure. Although after the surgery for the removal of the tumor mass and a part of the pancreas he will certainly have to undergo treatments and treatments to be evaluated with the doctors.

He will always have his Chiara Ferragni next to her, who in recent days has been divided between the children at home, her job and the hospital where her husband was hospitalized, in order to give him support in such a difficult time.

Fedez discharged from hospital shortly: the return home will be a return to life

For Fedez it will be an important step, after announcing the disease. And after undergoing surgery to remove the tumor neuroendocrine to the pancreas which he discovered almost by accident. A delicate surgery that luckily went well.

Credit: fedez – Instagram

His family, as well as doctors and nurses, but also colleagues and fans, have never let him miss theirs support. In particular, his wife, defined as his rock, and the children who were able to see him on video call every day.