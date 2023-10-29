Fedez previews some content of the episode on Canale 9 of Che Tempo Che Fa. “I will talk about important topics, things I have never spoken about in public. In fact, I’m quite nervous, but I’ll see you this evening.”

Then the rapper, who recently had several health problems and hospitalization, wanted to specify: “I want to tell you, to make a small introduction: it is possible that during the interview when talking about certain things I stutter. If you see me stuttering, don’t worry, I’m fine, it’s simply that talking about certain things brings back memories… it makes me speak in fits and starts. But everything is normal.”