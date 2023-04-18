Fedez to Striscia La Notizia: “Consistency is not one of my virtues”

Reached by Strip the News for the delivery of the Golden Tapir by Valerio Staffelli, Fedez returned to talk about his controversial vacation in Dubai.

In fact, the rapper has just returned to Milan after spending a few days of vacation in Dubai with his wife Chiara Ferragni and their children Leone and Vittoria.

A holiday that had caused several controversies due to some statements that Fedez had made in the past about Dubai, defined during his podcast Wild Mossa “Disneyland of horrors”, which is why the singer said he would never go there again.

“Why Dubai, given that he said he would never go back, after calling it ‘a Disneyland with the corpses under the rug’? Did he want to be forgiven by Chiara for the kiss given to Rosa Chemical at the Sanremo Festival? ” Valerio Staffelli asked Fedez as he handed him the Golden Tapir in the episode broadcast on the evening of Monday 17 April.

“I have a lot to make up for. I state that coherence is not one of my great virtues” replied the singer.

And on the controversy triggered on social networks by the prices of some of the dishes consumed by the Ferragnez during their holidays, Fedez replied: “One can spend one’s money as one wishes”.