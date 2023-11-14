“Dear minister, I’ll be breathing down your neck and I’ll inform you that it’s 1.56pm, I haven’t brushed my teeth yet, so it’s not nice that I’m breathing down your neck, that is, it’s not a pleasant thing. And I don’t I washed you on purpose to be breathing down your neck, understand?”. Thus Fedez, in the Instagram stories, recalls the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci on the release of funds for the psychologist bonus, promised in recent days.

The rapper briefly reconstructs the issue. “We collected 350,000 signatures in four days to ask for the implementing decrees on the psychologist bonus, to ask to allocate more money to the National Health System for mental health and, look at that, when you collect 350,000 signatures in four days the minister replies to you afterwards one day, so it’s needed”, he explains, reminding his almost 15 million followers that “the petition is still here, go and sign it, pass it around, because the more we are, the more we’ll break the balls and it’s really nice to break the balls for these important things The Minister of Health Schillaci replies to us, telling us ‘Hey, I will unblock the implementing decree for the psychologist bonus in the next few days’. The next few days are over, minister. Okay, let’s wait a little longer.”

“I remind you that in any case it is not the only thing to do – he adds – because we are talking about a small allocation and a drop in the ocean. However, we wait. The minister adds in the response he sends us that they are working very hard on the issue of mental health and that they are doing great things. Let’s say that we absolutely disagree on this, which is why today we sent a letter of response to the minister. We essentially asked for two small, but very specific things.” The first, “one primary care psychologist for every five primary care doctors, because mental health is worth and is as important as the health of our body. Then we asked about that psychologists are officially established in schoolsbecause it is needed, it is very important.”

“Minister Schillaci, I am addressing you directly – comments Fedez – We asked for an official audience, you never responded to us on this issue. I inform you that in the next few days and weeks I will have a meeting with the Order of Psychologists and other entities who deal with mental health in the public sector. Can you let us know if you want to meet us? We are here, peaceful, we want to do good things, bring home important results for everyone. Let us know, thank you. So we are waiting for you to meet us in the next few days. release at least these few funds on the psychologist bonus with the implementing decrees”.