Fedez opens Onlyfans and thinks of a book on Selvaggia Lucarelli. The phone call with Cruciani

Fedez lands on Onlyfans. The rapper himself made the announcement, choosing to reveal his plan to Giuseppe first Crucianithe host of “La Zanzara” on Radio 24. This was the rapper’s response to those who told him he recommended cleaning up your image after the last period, amidst the consequences of the breakup with Chiara Ferragnialleged flirtations and the brawl. “Hi Crux, how are you? I have to give you some news”, says the rapper to Cruciani and Adnkronos reports it. “I opened a collaboration with the OnlyFans guys in America”.

“When everyone tells me to do something – continues Fedez – I feel like doing the exact opposite“. At that point Cruciani asks if they will be there explicit photos in the account: “You won’t have explicit sex.” And Fedez reassures him: “Whatever, what explicit sex, a lot of American stars use it to put their dicks without making sexual content“. Then Cruciani provokes him: “Ah Onlyfans, I thought you wanted to write a book on Selvaggia Lucarelli“. Fedez takes up the suggestion: “Now that you’ve given me the idea about Lucarelli I do that too“.