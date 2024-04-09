Fedez to Belve: “The Balocco case influenced the crisis with Chiara Ferragni”

The Balocco case influenced the marital crisis between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni: the rapper himself confessed this during the interview with Beastswhich will be broadcast on the evening of Tuesday 9 April on Rai 2.

In the previews provided by the broadcast, Fedez talks about himself without filters with moments of emotion, irony, but also irritation.

On pandoro-gate and the end of his marriage to Chiara Ferragni, Fedez was rather clear: “Did the Balocco case influence the crisis? Yes Yes Yes”.

And when the presenter Francesca Fagnani presses on and asks: “All the brands have paraded, have you paraded too?”, the temperature in the studio rises. Then the story continues with the journalist asking: “Can I ask you when your love really ended”? And Fedez, after an initial reluctance, lets himself go into a moving confession about the many reasons that led to this painful decision.

On the rapper's alleged betrayals, Fedez replies: “Here you make me stop crying right away.” Then, becoming serious again, he states: “Because until I was married, I was gay, it was all fake, it was all a cover, now I give up and I like pussy… So out of the blue?”.

The rapper then also spoke about his restless adolescence and his history with drugs, also revealing: “I attempted suicide at 18”.