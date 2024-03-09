The media case shows no signs of abating: the story of the crisis between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni confirms itself as a real social psychodrama.

The soap opera of Ferragnez still holds sway, and it couldn't be otherwise for the most followed couple in Italy. This time, however, it is not a new season of their TV series but a deal that concerns the rest of the Ferragni and Fedez family. The reason why? It seems that the shadow of this traumatic separation is lengthening, increasingly involving Chiara Ferragni's loved ones and people closest to her. New social clues fuel the mystery and cast doubt on the seriousness of the couple's situation.

Fedez has changed the profile picture. This is a small step but, as the characters of the show have accustomed us to, and as we know very well, this “move” is an important change. The rapper's change occurred while Chiara Ferragni was in New York for work. The rapper replaces the family image with a shot of her. A gesture that follows that of Chiara at the beginning of the crisis, perhaps drawing attention to new disagreements.

A message in music among the stories on Instagram, by the rapper, it is yet another step that sends strong and clear messages, not only to the newspapers but also to the person directly involved. Fedez, in fact, has published the song “L'hai voli tu” twice, underlining some verses that could be interpreted as a cryptic message for his wife. The text talks about misunderstandings and how one can be “not understood”.

But the real scoop comes thanks to Ferragni sisters who are social distancing. In fact, Valentina and Francesca stopped following Fedez on Instagram. A gesture which, although not definitive, fuels the hypothesis of a fracture in the family. The “unfollow” by the rapper would be reciprocated.

Fedez, on the other hand, would be the accused of some betrayal. There is no shortage of characters capable of starting an uproar, as with the accusations of Elisa De Panicis, influencer and former gieffina, who claims to have seen Fedez kissing a woman at Paris Fashion Week. Many small elements pepper this marital crisis, including deleted photos, cryptic messages and defamatory accusations, capable only of making the atmosphere more confusing.

