These were the singer’s words: “I was dying in hospital and they made a statement”

Fedez he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of recent days. On Friday 6 October the singer was discharged from the Fatedelbenefratelli hospital where he was hospitalized due to some health problems. In an interview given to ‘Corriere della Sera’, Chiara Ferragni’s husband made some statements regarding the Rai issue. Let’s find out together what his words were.

In recent days the failure to host Fedez a has caused a lot of discussion Beaststhe ratings champion program hosted by Francesca Fagnani. The journalist had expressed her opinion on the singer’s lack of participation in her broadcast with these words:

The only thing that matters now is that Federico is well.

In the interview given to the ‘Corriere della Sera’, Chiara Ferragni’s husband wanted to dot the i’s and clarify the issue of his failure to be hosted at Beasts where he should have talked about his own Health problems. These were his words about it:

After the illness I had serious mental health problems. I had to face them, I’m still facing them. I have no shame or shame in talking about it. I went through an acute depression and it helped me a lot to listen to other people’s experiences, that is, how others were or had faced a dire diagnosis.

And, continuing, Fedez he then added:

Both for Francesca Fagnani and for the producer Tombolini it was an extraordinary opportunity to talk about very important topics. The data tells us that mental health will increasingly be the theme of the future, and of future generations. And in my opinion there is a need to talk about it.

The singer continued his interview in this way: