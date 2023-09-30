Fedez, the surgeon who operated on his pancreas: “Here’s when he could go home”

Fedez he could remain in hospital for a few more days. To reveal it is Massimo Falconidirector of pancreatic surgery at the Irccs San Raffaele hospital in Milan, who operated on the singer for a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas in March 2022.

“The duration of hospitalization in these cases depends on the general condition of the patient. He is a young and healthy boy, so I believe that his colleagues will keep him in hospital for 3-4 days to make sure that his blood count and vital parameters are stable, then he could be discharged. I believe that within a week at most he could be home, if not sooner,” the surgeon explained to the microphones of AdnKronos.

“I have indirect information – specifies the specialist – and I can reconstruct the case only through what we naturally learned, because ours is also an emotional relationship and he also got in touch with us to find out what to do”. The rapper is in excellent hands, he assures Falconi: “He is followed very well by his colleagues Do well brothers”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

