The dissing between Fedez and Tony Effe continues, and Chiara Ferragni has now also ended up in the middle. After the two songs, one against the other, ‘L’infanzia difficile di un benestante’ and ‘Chiara’, here comes ‘Allucinazione collettiva’ by Fedez, tonight at 1. The rapper announces it with a short rap, published on Instagram, in which he responds to Tony Effe’s song ‘Chiara’ and anticipates what the new text will be about.

“I’m sorry that Chiara trusted you, at least we can say with you that she did charity work” and “I wonder if she agreed to publish that vocal, have you turned into a marriage counselor? She indignantly shouts ‘Have respect for your children’ then sends the audio to the poor rappers who insult them in the dissing”, are two of the verses with which Fedez comments on the vocal contained in the song ‘Chiara’ by Tony Effe. Although the voice accusing Fedez of wanting to “buy the streaming” had been disguised, a version was published on the web in the last few hours in which the voice seems to be that of Chiara Ferragni.