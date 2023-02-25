Fedez is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters in recent weeks. Over the last few hours, the singer’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the alleged crisis with Chiara Ferragni has nothing to do with it. Let’s find out together what happened.

After a few days of absence, Fedez returned to social media and let himself go to one outburst which has certainly not gone unnoticed. In fact, Chiara Ferragni’s husband lashed out against Wild Lucarelliwho accused the singer of doing charity for Carlo De Benedetti.

These are some of the words that the Husband of the digital entrepreneur turned against the well-known journalist:

I actually do charity for children who have serious and complex neurological diseases and problems.

During the Instagram Stories shared by Fedez, however, some did not go unnoticed by everyone behaviors of the singer.

Fedez has in fact confessed to having the stuttering. These were the words that the husband of Clare Ferragni he addressed to his followers during the outburst against Selvaggia Lucarelli:

I apologize for the stuttering but it’s a problem I’ve had for some time and it takes me a while to formulate a sentence.

And, continuing, the singer added:

Thanks to what I did with Tog, I managed to raise more than half a million euros in one year. The Walcor company has given an advance on the sales of the egg and has given it to the Fedez Foundation which will donate more money and a press release will soon be released to explain how.

It is not the first time that Fedez confesses to having this problem. A few days ago, in fact, on the occasion of the launch of his new podcast WolfChiara Ferragni’s husband revealed to his followers: