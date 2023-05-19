In the first episode of The Ferragnez, the singer revealed how he discovered he had cancer

Starting Thursday, May 18 on Amazon Prime Video are the first four episodes of the second season of The Ferragnezthe series that tells the story of Chiara Ferragni’s family e Fedez, one of the most loved in Italy. In the first episode, Fedez revealed how she discovered she had pancreatic cancer.

fans of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have been waiting for the first four episodes of the second season for a long time now The Ferragnez, the series that tells the family dynamics of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. The first episode of the second season of the series begins with the story of the singer who was forced to deal with pancreatic cancer last year.

These were the words with which the singer told how he discovered he was sick:

Since I’m asthmatic, I had a CT scan of my lungs. I arrived at the hospital two hours late because I had argued with Chiara. By pure chance there was a doctor who deals with pancreas, she looked at the monitor and advised me to do an MRI.

And, continuing, the husband of Clare Ferragni he then added:

It turns out I had a pellet in my pancreas. After endoscopy they woke me up telling me I had a tumor […] I made a note with a list of things I absolutely wanted to do before I died. Among them: having another child, going to Eurovision and winning a Grammy.

