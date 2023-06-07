Fedez is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters ever. Over the last few hours, the name of Chiara Ferragni’s husband has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a revelation that all her fans have been waiting for for some time. Through a video shared on Muschio Selvaggio’s YouTube channel, Fedez explained why he and Luis Sal no longer speak to each other.

After many weeks of waiting, Fedez has finally broken his silence regarding the absence of Luis Sal on their Wild Moss Podcast. As already anticipated, the singer confessed what happened between him and the video maker via a video shared on the podcast’s YouTube channel. Let’s find out together what his words were:

This is what was revealed by Fedez about:

I waited three episodes before asking the management for the possibility of telling the audience that Luis would no longer be there. This thing irreparably damaged the format, because under the comments section we spoke almost exclusively of Luis and not of the guest. Something very predictable and that could have been avoided. This has hurt the podcast, because I have a hard time getting guests. If you call people to talk about sensitive topics, they are not happy if they come to talk to this table and then only talk about Luis in the comments.

And, continuing, Chiara Ferragni’s husband then added:

The Sanremo parenthesis was more work than fun. It was a project strongly desired by me. Neither Luis nor I got paid. All the money was spent on creating the format. It was a challenging parenthesis. Luis initially disagreed. Then, he agreed to do it. Personally, it was a difficult experience because my mental health was not at its best. Subsequently, at the end of this project, there was a working discussion, in which I pointed out to Luis how, from my point of view, I had the feeling that I had to take charge of everything and that I had no support from of him. The animated discussion led us to say that we should take a few weeks to figure out what to do.

After which Fedez revealed that: