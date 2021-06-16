The rapper has committed a gaffe towards the digital entrepreneur that has not gone unnoticed by the couple’s fans

In these days Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have decided to spend a beautiful holiday in Liguria, in the magical Portofino. The two did not miss an opportunity to immortalize the beautiful moments of this holiday as well as that of the romantic gaffe that Fedez became the protagonist of towards his wife.

The Ferragnez have decided to spend a few days of Relax in the beautiful Portofino. Among the many magical moments spent in this paradise, one did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the many followers of the couple. We are talking about a dinner organized on the terrace of the hotel where he stayed couple most famous on the web.

The rapper, who in these days is depopulating with the new hit ‘Mille’, has seen fit to organize one romantic dinner for his better half. As documented by social media, everything has been prepared to perfection. Some details, such as lanterns and candles, helped to make the atmosphere even more magical.

Fedez, the gaffe committed against Chiara Ferragni

A evening the one organized by Fedez towards his wife Chiara in which, however, the romantic gaffe committed by the rapper did not go unnoticed.

It’s time for the romantic dinner with the digital entrepreneur, Fedez tried to move the chair in order to surprise his wife and make her sit down. Right now, however, the unexpected and fun occurred gaffe. In fact, in the act of making this gesture, Fedez hit some lanterns making them fall to the ground.

Everything took place under the reproaches of the digital entrepreneur who called back her husband pointing out his extreme carelessness. However, despite this accident of course, it seems that the couple enjoyed the dinner very much. It could not miss the publication of the shots of the magical evening spent by the Ferragnez. The couple wanted to share the best moments of their vacation with their fans.