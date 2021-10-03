Tonight on Rai Tre the first episode of the new edition of Che Tempo Che Fa will be broadcast. In the program conducted by Fabio Fazio there will be among the guests Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti, united by the great summer success of Mille. Does the rapper’s return to Rai mean that the hatchet has been laid from the top of the network?

Tonight, October 3rd, the new edition of What’s the weather like. The long-running program will be conducted as always by Fabio Fazio.

For some days there has been a lot of talk about this first episode of the Sunday program of Rai Three because among the guests, together with Achile Laurel it’s at Orietta Berti, it will be Fedez, and between him and the Rai, well known, there is no good blood and, from last May until a few days ago, the television company had decided to proceed against the rapper with a lawsuit.

Fedez again on Rai Tre

After the events of the First of May, on the stage of the concert broadcast on Rai Tre, Fedez had brought an intervention in support of the DDL Zan and during which the rapper reported the homophobic phrases expressed publicly by members of the League.

The rapper had also specified that before the concert he had been prayed by some members of the top of Rai Tre to sweeten the contents of his speech and to avoid mentioning names and parties.

To prove the validity of his accusations, after the concert Fedez he had also published the video of the phone call he had with some members of the top management Rai in which he was invited to previously review the contents he would talk about on stage.

From these facts, on May 24 Rai announced that Fedez allegedly received a libel suit.

The tests for Che Tempo Che Fa

A story, which seems to have ended with the withdrawal of the complaint by the Rai towards Fedez.

To seal the burial of the hatchet would be this evening’s episode of What’s the weather like in which many expect digs or references to the story or, at least, questions about it from the landlord.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, Fedez has published several stories in which he shows the rehearsals for tonight’s episode and from which there would seem to be a particularly relaxed atmosphere in the studies.

