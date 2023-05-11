One year after the tumor that struck him, rapper Fedez confides to his followers on social media that the control resonance went well. «The anxiety that makes me do the MRI. Check-up visit, one year and a few months after the crime went well. Today is a beautiful day”. the singer announced it this way, with a video in which his hand is seen with the victory sign and in the background the room in which he took the exam.

The rapper had surgery in March last year to remove a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor discovered during a routine checkup. He has always shared his healing journey on social media. On social media, as was his habit, he had shared everything, from the news to the post-surgery. At the beginning of May he had also announced that he had made a new small operation on the scar of the operation.

«I had to have part of the scar on my stomach opened again – he said – because during the operation some stitches had opened and I had holes on my stomach, and therefore I had it fixed. Today I remove the stitches and therefore I will have a nice scar, a purely aesthetic thing”.