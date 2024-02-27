After three years and over a hundred episodes of podcasts register, the partnership reaches a new phase. It had already stopped in June last year. Fedez had refused to submit to the rules of the company's statute “Wild Moss”, refusing to sell. The court recently ruled in favor of Luis Sal, the rapper's collaborator, placing him as the buyer of Fedez's shares.

Fedez, at this point, only has to decide whether to comply with the sentence (which is not, however, a definitive measure). He could sell his shares in front of a notary or ignore the decision. In the second case, Luis Sal could again take legal action to force him to sell and withdraw from the management of Muskio Selvaggio.

Although it was immediately assumed that the future of the podcast was uncertain, this appears not to be the case for Fedez. Wild Moss has become very popular over the last few years with millions of streams. In response to this decision by the Court of Milan, Fedez published a story on Instagram praising the new course of Wild Moss with Mr. Marra, underlining the success and relevance of the program. An Instagram story in which he states:

The Milan court did not “decree” that the shares belonging to me should be sold to Luis Sal. also because the case that will decide on the merits of the matter has not yet begun. The judge has established that a custodian will manage my shares in the interests of the Muschio Selvaggio srl company, and not in the interests of Luis Sal! Consequently, I have not been deprived of anything, so much so that the episodes will continue to air.

The immediate Fedez's reply on Instagram, regarding Muschio Selvaggio, he also specified:

Having said that, thanks to all the people who support the work of these 10 months at Muschio Selvaggio. Work carried out with the sole strength of passion. We followed the sole desire of trying to bring quality content. It hasn't been an easy time for all the people working on this project. People I thank for believing in me even when it seemed like a finished podcast

Chiara Ferragni's husband also tried to lighten up in a video always on his Instagram channel. Smiling, bitterly, he asks his followers if anyone has “lucky horns, four-leaf clovers, horseshoes, talismans” that they would need “for a friend”. There is no comment from Luis Sal yet.