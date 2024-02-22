Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have broken up and the rapper is looking for a house in CityLife to stay close to his children

Yet another storm at home Ferragnez. In fact, after Fedez's illness, the scandals linked to charity sales and the kiss at Sanremo 2023, today the news of the separation arrived. Rumors have been circulating for some time about possible problems in the Ferragnez household which over time have been fueled by the behavior of the two lovers. Chiara Ferragni removed much of the images they portrayed Fedez from his Instagram profile, while the rapper went to Miami with his assistant for several days. During the last episode of Pomeriggio 5 a sensational indiscretion emerged regarding the singer who, according to some, is looking for a new home in CityLife.

Fedez

After all these events it seems that from February 18th Fedez has abandoned the marital roof, after that among the Instagram stories of Clear a hand without faith had appeared. Today, Chiara published several stories from which it is clear that the story between her and Fedez is really over. There are no denials from either of the two interested parties and this further convinced Ferragnez fans that the couple has decided to take different paths.

In the episode of Afternoon 5 which aired on Thursday 22 February, there was also talk of the search for a new home for Fedez. In fact, it seems that the Milanese rapper is looking for alternative accommodation. In order to stay close to the children, his choice obviously falls on CityLife, the same area as the marital home. The house where the couple moved just a few months ago, worth approx 4.5 million euros, has been completely renovated to accommodate the family. But, according to some sources, the rapper had contacted a well-known Milanese real estate agency, already before Sunday, the day he left home. The singer has already found a new apartment to go to, already furnished, which would cost €17,000 a month.

Afternoon 5

But it seems that, on record, the structure is owned by Chiara Ferragni. For this reason Fedez decided to look for another accommodation. The choice of neighborhood seems obvious given that Leone and Vittoria will not have to suffer the consequences of their parents' choices. The closeness could help the children overcome the whole affair and the rapper will be able to be present in the lives of his loved ones children. Furthermore, all previous houses of Fedez they were right in CityLife, one of the trendiest neighborhoods in Milan.