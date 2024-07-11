Fedez was snapped by paparazzi with his new alleged girlfriend: here’s who she is

The summer of singles Fedez is experiencing moments of great intensity and fun. The rapper, recently surprised by the weekly Whowas flirting with a mysterious brunette girl in a farmhouse in Puglia, later identified through clues on social media.

New love for Fedez? The clues on social media leave no doubts

But what did he do Authenticity Guaranteethe new flame with whom Fedez had been photographed in recent weeks? While Chiara Ferragni was celebrating her friend Veronica Ferraro’s hen party with her sister Valentina, her ex-husband is enjoying life in Otranto. On social media, Fedez shared images of his holiday in Puglia, showing moments of relaxation in the masseria with his faithful dog Silvio, swimming in the pool together with Emis Killa and some AC Milan ultras.

The weekly Who has published some shots in which the rapper is seen in the sweet company of a young and charming brunette girl. The identity of the girl was revealed by the colleagues of Webboh: it would be about Sveva Magattian interior design student at the Polytechnic of Milan in her twenties.

The clues that lead to Sveva come directly from her social profiles. The girl shared a video on TikTok in which she wears the same clothes and sunglasses as the woman photographed in the pool with Fedez. In addition to the obvious physical resemblance, characterized by a dark bob, is the fact that the girl is followed by the rapper on Instagram.

In the full service, Who says that Fedez and Sveva had lunch together and spent intimate moments in the pool. The weekly magazine Alfonso Signorini he defines this as “a game of interlocking and provocations” that Fedez is apparently carrying out around Europe with irony. The images on social media had already shown the tender effusions between the two, but now the details emerge more clearly.

One wonders if this is the definitive end of the “Ferragnez”. Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Fedez is living summer as a single with great enthusiasm.

