According to the magazine 'Chi', it seems that Fedez has returned to the residence he shared with Giulia Valentina several years ago.

After the breakup with Chiara Ferragni, Fedez has decided to return to live, perhaps temporarily in old apartment where years ago he lived with the woman he had an affair with several years ago. An undoubtedly gut-driven, instinctive choice, dictated by a need to move from the marital home in a hurry, it would seem. But who was there?ex-partner of Fedez with whom the rapper shared his current accommodation?

Giulia Valentina she is an influencer and fashion blogger who is currently at the center of attention since, according to what 'Chi' magazine reports, it seems that Fedez has returned to the residence he shared with her several years ago.

With beyond 956 thousand followers on Instagram, Giulia Valentina, born in 1990, is now 33 years old, still to be 34. Originally from Piedmont, she grew up in a family of entrepreneurs. During your adolescence, you decided to move to Paris to further your studies on the language. Subsequently, she obtained a degree in Economics and Business.

His notoriety is largely attributed to his involvement in a video clip of Fedez, with whom he also had a romantic relationship. In addition to being a signature of 'Grazia', she holds the role of presenter in the “Fan Caraoke” format and has also become the Italian face of the Eurovision Song.

Giulia Valentina had a relationship with Fedez for a period of three years, from 2013 to 2016. Their first meeting took place in Milan, near the “The Club” nightclub. Initially, Giulia showed a certain hesitation due to the singer's fame and she has always declared that she has maintained for a certain time feelings of anxiety and jealousy.

The two decided to share the same loft in the Lombard capital, but they subsequently ended their relationship. It seems that it was the rapper who took a “break”. A pause which, however, turned into a real conclusion of the relationship, given that Fedez then established a relationship with Chiara Ferragni.

The woman's new partner is quite secretive, but it is known that they have been in a relationship for seven years. The influencer has chosen to maintain a separation between her professional and love life and has recently made it her own return to social media. A curiosity that we managed to find out about him concerns his little four-legged friends. He shows a great love for animals and has two adorable chihuahuas named Chew and Guè.