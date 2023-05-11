“The anxiety that makes me have an MRI… Check-up, a year and a few months after the crime, went well. Today is a beautiful day”.

With a video in which his hand is seen with the victory sign and in the background the room where he took the exam, Fedez announces in a story on social media that his checkup went well. The rapper had surgery in March last year to remove a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor discovered during a routine checkup. He has always shared his healing journey on social media. At the beginning of May he had announced that he had made a new small operation on the scar of the operation. “I had to have part of the scar on my stomach reopened again – he said – because during the operation some stitches had opened up and I really had holes on my stomach, so I had it fixed. Today I remove the stitches and therefore I will have a nice scar, a purely aesthetic thing”.