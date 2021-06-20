Yesterday a Codacons art storm broke out against the video clip of Mille. According to the Consumers’ Coordination, the video contains covert advertising of Coca-Cola. Today, from his Instagram profile, Fedez replied to the accusations.

It is now almost a practice. Self Fedez does something, shortly after comes the dispute of Codacons. The rapper knows this well by now, and often jokes about it.

Also this time in which the Codacons put forward the charge of advertising occult of the Coca Cola in video and in the text of One thousand, going so far as to ask for the song to be removed from digital platforms and radios, Fedez replied through i social with his typical irony.

The accusation of the Codacons

In several passages of the video clip of One thousand bottles and other cocktail accessories appear, such as trolleys and trays, with the logo Coca Cola well in evidence.

For the Codacons it would be hidden advertising, so much so that the Coordination of associations for the defense of the environment and the rights of users and consumers has turned toAntitrust with a statement to ensure that the video is properly sanctioned and that, as well as the song, are removed from platforms digital, radio is TV.

The most famous sparkling drink in the world is also mentioned in the song: in the refrain Orietta Berti sings “Red lips Coca Cola“, And this too would be advertising occult according to Codacons.

The ironic answer of the Ferragnez

The answer of Fedez arrived today, the day after the accusations of Codacons. As expected, the rapper responded with the irony with which he has always welcomed this kind of attacks.

With a video which has its own background One thousand, Fedez is Chiara Ferragni they joked about how the rapper doesn’t have time to win a case against the Codacons that shortly afterwards a new accusation arrives, again from the Consumer Coordination.

After posting about his social the video, the rapper resumes in his stories a photo of Lion from the annoyed expression and reveals how at this moment he too has taken on exactly the same face as his son.