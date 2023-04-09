Fedez ended up once again in the eye of the storm. The reason? The chosen destination for the Easter holidays. The Ferragnez have flown to Dubai in the last few hours and the fans have not missed a detail. In particular to the listeners of Muschio Selvaggio. Among the comments under the post shared by Fedez, many have pointed out that the rapper had recently called Dubai the “Disneyland of horrors”. Words that the rapper had spoken during an episode of his podcast claiming that he no longer wanted to return to the Emirates.

An inconsistency that made some followers turn up their noses: “In the episode of Muschio Selvaggio with BarbascuraX you said that you would never go to Dubai again because it was a ‘Disneyland of horrors’ or something like that! You don’t owe us fans/followers any explanation, please, but you’re really too inconsistent,” wrote a fan.

Others – according to Leggo – instead “justified” his choice because, in their opinion, the holiday could have been paid for by the hotel where the Ferragnez are staying: “It’s in Dubai at a free latch, money first of all”, he wrote a user. Claim that has – at the moment – ​​no confirmation.